Gov. Reeves declares Dec. 20 as Day of Prayer

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Governor Tate Reeves announced the declaration of Sunday, Dec. 20th as a Day of Prayer for Mississippi Wednesday.
Reeves was joined by pastors from around the state when he made the announcement.
“Today, I am signing a proclamation to declare a Day of Prayer, Humility, and Fasting on Sunday, December 20th,” said Reeves. “As we’ve done throughout the history of this country, we will go to the Lord and ask for his protective hand over us as we enter 2021.”
Reeves believes it is important for Mississippians to continue to trust in God after the many challenges this year has brought.
“As we close out this year, I felt the need to go to God in prayer for our state, together. There is power in prayer. It is what God commands us to do,” Reeves said.
To view a signed copy of the Proclamation, click here.
