Covington Hospital employees could get COVID-19 vaccines next week

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Frontline healthcare workers at Covington County Hospital could soon receive COVID-19 vaccines.
Covington County Hospital marketing director Clancy Sanford says doctors, nurses and other employees who come into direct contact with patients could receive doses of the Moderna vaccine early next week, that’s if the vaccine receives emergency use authorization from the FDA, which she says could happen Thursday or Friday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health has approved 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine for Covington County Hospital.
Sanford says frontline employees at the hospital will be vaccinated first, on a voluntary basis, and frontline employees at the Arrington Living Center will have a chance to be vaccinated. The Arrington Living Center is the hospital’s long-term care facility.
Sanford says other employees at the hospital will get the vaccine next and finally, she says residents at the Arrington will get vaccines.
Sanford says the Moderna vaccine is given in two phases. An initial shot is followed by a second one in 28 days.
Frontline employees at two other hospitals in Simpson County could also be getting Moderna vaccines soon.
Sanford says Simpson General Hospital in Mendenhall is set to get 90 doses from MSDH and Magee General Hospital should receive 40 doses from MSDH.
Gregg Gibbes, CEO of Covington County Hospital, also provides administrative services for the two Simpson County hospitals.
