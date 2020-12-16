Cool and cloudy skies expected for Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning before we turn sunny later this afternoon. Highs only top out in the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low 30s.
Thursday and Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Another system will swing through this weekend, giving us a chance for some hit-or-miss showers for both Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.