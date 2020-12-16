Another Coast Mardi Gras parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Krewe of Nereids and the cities of Bay St. Louis and Waveland announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the 2021 Nereids’ Parade.
As the threat of COVID-19 continues to grow, parade officials felt it was in the best interest of the citizens of Hancock County to cancel the parade. The decision comes after lengthy discussions amongst the krewe and the administrations of both cities.
This is the third Gulf Coast Mardi Gras parade to be canceled so far. The St. Paul Carnival Association announced earlier Wednesday its parade in Pass Christian would be canceled. The North Bay Mardi Gras parade will also be missed on the streets of St. Martin and D’Iberville after its cancellation announced last month.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.