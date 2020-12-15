Wayne County Sheriff warns of holiday scams

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County Sheriff’s Department officials are warning residents of scams taking place this holiday season.
Often, the caller will tell the victim that they or someone they know owes money to a local law enforcement agency. A demand is then made for cash which is then to be delivered to the scammer.
Sheriff Jody Ashely says that’s not the way it works. Officers will never call demanding money.
If you or someone you know is being scammed, despite what the caller says, contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
