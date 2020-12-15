TEC awarded $40 million from FCC for rural internet expansion in central Miss.

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bay Springs-based internet company TEC is getting more than $40 million dollars from the Federal Communications Commission for internet access expansion.
The money is part of the FCC’s nationwide fund for projects bringing broadband internet to underserved areas. In the auction to win the funding, TEC pledged more than $54 million to the project as well.
TEC Executive Vice President Joey Garner says expanding into unserved and underserved areas is a huge project for the company.
“It is a lot of money. Truly it is a staggering number,” Garner said. “It’s a big number, but it is a big project. It’s so important to us and to our state, I really think this will help shape the future of our state, especially here in the central Mississippi area.”
The focus is bringing broadband internet to those who need it most, connecting the rural parts of the state with no or limited access.
“Most of the time the small towns, the central parts of the towns will probably have better access to internet. But the difficulty comes in building miles and miles of access and not many customers – it doesn’t make much sense from a businesses model,” Garner said. “So that’s where our focus is with this FCC funding, it will help us build out to those areas.”
Garner says the funding helps the Bay Springs born company invest back into the local communities of Mississippi. The project will reach portions of 10 counties: Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, and Smith counties.
TEC will install more than 2,100 miles of fiber optic internet in the ground and reach 24,000 homes and businesses.
“Fiber is the vehicle for success in our future, for our state and for our country,” Garner said. “And it’s internet, yes, but it’s more than internet. It is e-commerce, it’s improved education, it’s help with telemedicine and economic development plus it offers some fun daily activities too.”
Garner says the project is in the initial planning stages before engineering can begin. The project is scheduled for construction during the next six years, and construction should start in the second quarter of 2021.
