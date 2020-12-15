Red Sox sign slugging OF Renfroe for 1 year, $3.1M

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal for $3.1 million.
A first-round draft pick by the Padres in 2013, Renfroe has batted .228 with 97 home runs and 226 RBIs over five seasons with San Diego and Tampa Bay.
He hit 26 or more homers in three straight seasons for the Padres before struggling with the Rays in the pandemic-shortened season this year, batting .156 with eight homers and 22 RBIs in 42 games.
He homered twice in the postseason this year. In three games at Fenway Park over his career, he is 4 for 11 with two homers and five RBIs.