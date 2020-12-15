2,205 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths reported Tuesday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 183,000.
MSDH reported 2,205 new COVID-19 cases and 48 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 183,300 cases and 4,252 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
According to Tuesday’s report, 232 of the new cases and four deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.
The deaths happened in Covington, Forrest, Jefferson Davis and Perry counties.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 20,426 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,602 cases, 62 deaths
- Forrest: 4,538 cases, 93 deaths
- Greene: 888 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,085 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 675 cases, 21 deaths
- Jones: 4,417 cases, 91 deaths
- Lamar: 3,511 cases, 52 deaths
- Marion: 1,480 cases, 54 deaths
- Perry: 754 cases, 28 deaths
- Wayne: 1,472 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 148,600 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
To date, more than 1.6 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
