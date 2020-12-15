At least 3 Pine Belt football standouts expected to sign Wednesday with Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the next few days, University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall said he expects to bring in about half of a 2021 signing class, that at the end, will be about the half the size of the 25-man ceiling.
“We’re going to be able to bring in a about 13 in this class,” Hall said Tuesday morning. “Thirteen will be the lowest number, though we might be able to stretch it a little bit bigger, depending on the COVID (extra) year (of eligibility) and people coming back.
“It’s going to be 13, or maybe a little more, total, but we won’t get all of those (Wednesday). We will get several, be pushing around seven or more, and knock out at least half of it.”
The December early signing window opens Wednesday and runs through Friday. A second signing period will open on the first Wednesday in February.
WDAM has confirmed that at least three Pine Belt players intend to sign with the Golden Eagles Wednesday, including:
- Ty Keyes, quarterback, 6 feet, 2 inches, 210 pounds, Taylorsville High School
- Jeremiah Robinson, wide receiver, 6-0, 180, Petal High School
- Mykal McLeod, offensive tackle, 6-5, 285, Greene County High School.
Hall, who had spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Tulane University, was announced as USM’s football coach on Dec. 2. His formal introduction came four days after the Golden Eagles final, regular-season game.
With Tulane having made recruiting inroads into south Mississippi, Hall said he and his staff were not as far behind in learning about the area’s players.
“The advantage is that we’re very familiar with the area,” Hall said. “We know a lot of the kids, their makeups, their backgrounds, so we’ve been able to make up for lost time in our research.”
Hall said USM will be diligent in bringing in players who not only fit what the Golden Eagles are doing on the field, but what will be expected them off the field.
“The worst thing you can do, no matter what kind of organization you’re running, is bring the wrong kind of people into it,” Hall said. “It has been a fast transition, but you don’t want to bring a kid in when it’s not the right kind of fit for your culture, not the right kind of fit for what you’re going to be doing schematically.”
