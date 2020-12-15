Jackson, Cooks, Mississippi State women light up Troy 103-76

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Rickea Jackson and Sidney Cooks combined for 56 points and 12 3-pointers and No. 13 Mississippi State hit a record 18 3-pointers and rolled to a 103-76 victory over Troy.
Jackson scored 30 points, four shy of her career high, going 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Cooks added a career-high 26 points, hitting 6 of 11 behind the arc. Neither had hit more than three triples in a game.
The Bulldogs bounced back from a 67-63 loss at South Florida by making 18 of record 37 attempts behind the arc. Alexus Dye scored 20 points for Troy.