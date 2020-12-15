Great-grandson of Bassfield founder accepting artifacts for time capsule

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - The great-grandson of the founder of Bassfield needs your help to tell the story of life in that Jefferson Davis County town.
Gary Russell Bass is putting together a time capsule that will be buried in two weeks as part of a 125th-anniversary celebration for Bassfield.
Bass’ great-grandfather, Alexander E. Bass, petitioned for a post office for Bassfield in 1895.
Bass is accepting family photos, letters and other artifacts for that capsule.
“We’d like people to write hand-written letters about life in 2020, especially in Bassfield,” said Gary Russell Bass. “We’ve had a tornado on top of the COVID this year and just give little vignette into people’s lives today and what it’s like today, so if they open [the time capsule] in 25, or 50 or another 125 years, they’ll know exactly what it was like for us today.”
“Everything that’s going to go in it is going to be either vacuum-sealed or in plastic somehow, to hopefully ensure that when they do unearth it, everything will be safe and secure in there,” Bass said.
The time capsule is about 4 feet long and 8 inches wide.
It’s made of PVC pipe.
You can drop off items to be included in the time capsule at Bassfield City Hall or the Post Office in Bassfield until noon on Dec. 28.
It’ll be buried at Faler Park during a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Dec. 30.
