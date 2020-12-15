COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Forrest General Hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital employees started to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.
It’s being offered to front-line healthcare workers and long-term care facility patients first.
Though it is not required for FGH employees, hospital leadership is encouraging workers to get vaccinated.
“We’ve provided as much information as possible to our employees so they can make their own informed and educated decision about taking the vaccine,” said Dr. Stephen Farrell, FGH Chief Medical Officer. “I, personally, believe it is better to deal with any possible short term side-effects and be vaccinated than to not be vaccinated and end up being diagnosed with COVID-19, which could be life-threatening or at the very least, potentially spread to others.”
The hospital received an initial shipment of around 975 doses of the vaccine, which will be administered in two doses. The second dose will be distributed 19 to 23 days after the first dose.
Officials at the hospital plan to provide a vaccine availability timeline soon.
Merit Health Wesley is expected to start its vaccine distribution Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.