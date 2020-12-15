Cool today with rain, dropping temperatures overnight

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Tuesday morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 40s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy today as highs only top out in the low 50s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening.
Rain will move in overnight. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid-40s.
Showers will be on their way out around sunrise Wednesday. That leave us dry for most of the day with some sunshine in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-50s with lows in the low 30s. Thursday and Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another system will swing though this weekend, giving us a chance for some hit-or-miss showers for both Saturday and Sunday.
