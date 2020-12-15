Comcast launches new, faster internet service in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Comcast announces it has unveiled three new tiers of internet service offerings in Laurel.
- Extreme (400 Mbps): Great for multi-player gaming and uploading large files.
- Extreme Pro (600 Mbps): Optimal for heavy usage activities across multiple devices.
- 1-Gigabit: Ideal for smart household and heavy usage activities across several devices.
Comcast will continue to offer the Blast! (200 Mbps), Performance (100 Mbps) and Performance Starter (25 Mbps) tiers as well. Comcast delivers these speeds using the existing wiring that most people already have in their homes and businesses.
The gigabit service will be among the fastest and most widely available in the area and includes access on-the-go to the nation’s largest WiFi network of more than 19 million free hotspots.
To enjoy any of the new services, customers can install a DOCSIS 3.1 compatible cable modem.
Alex Horwitz, with Comcast, said the company understands the need for internet access is more important now, more than ever.
“Not only are the speeds faster, but this also helps families at home, with the kids who are learning from home, the parents are doing work for their employers,” Horwitz said. “This will really help sort of open up the bottleneck and allow faster speeds and regular bandwidth.”
With a 1-gigabit connection, customers can:
- Download a 5-gigabyte HD movie in 40 seconds
- Download a 600-megabyte TV episode in four seconds
- Download a 150-megabyte music album in two seconds
- Download a 15-gigabyte video game in two minutes
