Traffic resumes after tanker truck carrying liquid nitrogen overturns in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The roads of a Forrest County intersection have been cleared for traffic after an 18-wheeler carrying liquid nitrogen overturned Monday evening.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency personnel worked to clear the intersection of Old Richton Road and Morriston Road after the wreck.
The sheriff’s office alerted the public to the wreck in a Facebook post at 6:15 p.m., encouraging drivers to find an alternate route as first responders worked to clean up the scene.
Just after 9:20 p.m., the department posted an update saying the scene was clear for drivers.
