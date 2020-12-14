Two killed after being struck by side-by-side utility vehicle in Leakesville

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is ongoing in Leakesville after a side-by-side utility vehicle struck several people over the weekend, killing two.
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod said the incident took place on Louisiana Street in Leakesville just after midnight Saturday morning.
McLeod said a party was going on and as people were leaving the gathering, the side-by-side utility vehicle came down Lousiana Street, striking several people.
Two of those hit in the incident died from their injuries. Two others have been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.
McLeod said the Greene County Sheriff’s Department is working diligently on the case with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
