Temperatures dropping to start the week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with cloudy skies and breezy winds with temperatures in the mid-40s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy today as highs only top out in the low 50s this afternoon.
Temperatures will fall into the low 40s this evening. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid-30s.
Tuesday will start off sunny before clouds and a few showers move in late into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows in the mid-40s.
Scattered showers are expected Tuesday night. Skies will be cloudy Wednesday morning before turning sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Thursday and Friday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s.
