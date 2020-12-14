Tax credit available for donation to early learning collaboratives

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013 established the ELC program in Mississippi.
Part of the bill allows for a tax credit for anyone who donates to a state-funded early learning collaborative. The state of Mississippi has 18 of them, one being in the Hattiesburg Public School District.
The one-for-one tax credit has a $1 million ceiling.
“So much was focused on the first-ever state funding that would go into Pre-K,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “And so as of this year, it’s $7.9 million per year. Well, another part of that bill was to create a tax credit. Over the course of two years, the $2.1 million dollars that Hattiesburg will get, it has to match that with $2.1 million.”
It can be in the form of a philanthropic donation.
“What that allows is the school district to get a donation,” Barker said. “What’s also in the bill is a tax credit up to a million dollars for businesses and individuals who choose to give to the early learning collaboratives.”
These donations help Pre-K students through different programs like reading, instructional materials and playground equipment.
And, the donations help encourage the future leaders of our country.
“When we look at the people who will be leading us in the next generation and the people who will be going to our public schools, you can help alter that and get a tax credit in the process,” Barker said.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.