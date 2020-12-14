State forestry commission offering assistance to eradicate invasive weed

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - As if kudzu wasn’t bad enough, now southeast Mississippi has been invaded by an assassin weed.
But the Mississippi Forestry Commission is offering landowners in half-dozen counties financial aid to battle the spread of one of the world’s most unwanted plants.
Imperata cylindrica, more commonly known as cogongrass or Japanese blood grass, chokes out native species for control of soil nutrients. Its roots excrete chemicals that deter growth of competing vegetation.
The unwelcome gate-crasher can be spread vegetatively or by the wind. It is not suitable as forage for livestock or for erosion control.
“Cogongrass negatively affects pine productivity and survival, wildlife habitat, recreation, native plants, fire behavior and site management costs,” MFC state forester Russell Bozeman said in a release. “Its ability to rapidly spread and displace desirable vegetation makes it particularly dangerous to native ecosystems.”
The MFC uses herbicides to help control the spread of cogongrass. Herbicide treatment can be costly, but the MFC offers assistance to landowners to help offset some of the application costs.
Applications are being taken for the “Cogongrass Control Program” from landowners in George, Greene, Jackson, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties.
The MFC is also taking applications from landowners in other parts of the state who think they have a cogongrass infestation on their property.
“Cogongrass is a highly invasive weed that the Mississippi Forestry Commission is actively working to eradicate,” Bozeman said. “We are constantly working with our landowners to help identify and eliminate this devastating plant.”
Funding for the CCP is limited. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, and preference will be given to landowners in the priority counties.
The deadline for applications for the CCP is Jan. 31, 2021.
