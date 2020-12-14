Sister of Wayne County homicide victim speaks out

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The family of a Wayne County man found shot to death on Dec. 6 is speaking out after his death.
Mattie West, sister of 56-year-old Robert Slater, said he was a quiet man who kept mostly to himself and was loved by the entire family.
West said that there was no indication about foul play at first, but when she heard he had been killed, she was overcome with grief.
“Shocked, very shocked,” West said. “They were saying that maybe he had a heart attack or a stroke or something and death itself is a hurt. Robert was loved, he had a family that cared about him.”
Slater’s body was found in a wooded area along the side of a ditch at the intersection of Spring Street and Hudson Lane early on the morning of Dec. 6.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office told WDAM later that week that Slater’s cause of death was gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office is investigating it as a murder.
“What did he do to deserve this?” West said. “Drag him up into the edge of some bushes then leave him. They didn’t have to do that, they didn’t have to do that.”
Investigators with the sheriff’s office said the case is a top priority and they are checking every lead that comes in.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction in Slater’s death.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 601-735-3801 or 601-735-2323.
