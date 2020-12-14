‘Shop with Panther Police’ brightens Christmas for 30 Petal school students

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School Police Department held its annual “Shop with Panther Police” on Monday at Walmart in Petal and will continue shopping on Tuesday.
The event is to give underprivileged students in the district an opportunity to fill their shopping carts with school supplies, clothing and toys.
School officers, Petal police, faculty and staff from each of Petal’s schools joined in to help 15 school students along with their parents as they shopped Monday evening while the remaining 15 children will go on their shopping spree on Tuesday evening.
Chief Gavin Guy, with the Petal School District Police Department, said this is something they look forward to doing each year.
“We’re just excited to see the kids, the school district sees the needs of kids, we visit them, we talk to them, we see them every day, so it fills our heart and makes us feel good knowing we can do things for kids and help them out and make sure they have a good Christmas,” Guy said.
This was the sixth year the Petal School Police Department has held the event and each child was given a limit of $400 to spend while Christmas shopping.
