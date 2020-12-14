Rep. Palazzo: Election fraud fight not over despite SCOTUS rejecting Texas lawsuit he supported

“Many south Mississippians, myself included, have repeatedly expressed their deep concerns of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election,” U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, a Republican representing Mississippi’s fourth congressional district, said in an emailed statement to WLBT. “It is unfortunate the Supreme Court chose not to take up the case, but that does not mean this fight is over. At the end of the day, my goal is to restore voter confidence and trust in our electoral system.”