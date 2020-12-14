Petal’s Robinson expected to sign with Southern Miss football Wednesday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A second high school football standout from the Pine Belt is expected to sign a national letter-of-intent Wednesday afternoon with the University of Southern Mississippi.
The Petal High School athletic department Monday sent out a request for coverage for when senior running back/receiver Jeremiah Robinson signs with the Golden Eagles at 1 p.m. at the school’s field house.
Robinson became the second local prep standout to announce intentions to officially sign contract with USM in the early period.
Taylorsville High School quarterback Ty Keyes tweeted Sunday that he was signing with USM Wednesday morning at his school.
Both Robinson and Keyes are rated three-star recruits by Goldeneaglepride.com
The December signing period opens Wednesday and runs through Friday.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Robinson had committed verbally to the Golden Eagles in October.
As a senior, Robinson split the season between running back and receiver, depending on the opponent and the weekly game plan.
He accounted for 1,180 all-purpose yards, leading Petal with 50 receptions for 791 yards and nine touchdowns.
On the ground, Robinson rushed for 391 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He turned in his best two performances out of the backfield in the Panthers’ biggest games, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns against archrival Oak Grove High School and running for 53 yards and three touchdowns in a last-minute playoff loss at D’Iberville High School.
As a junior, Robinson came up with 33 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns. As a sophomore, he caught 18 passes for 289 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score.
He appeared in just one game as a freshman, but scored twice against George County High School, once on the ground and once through the air.
