Perry County supervisor found not guilty of simple assault

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County Supervisor Bobby Bolton was found not guilty Monday in New Augusta Municipal Court after he was accused of simple assault on July 23.
Roxanna Lee Whatley filed the simple assault charge against Bolton after an alleged altercation at a Board of Supervisors meeting.
Whatley said she was trying to attend the July 23 board meeting and had to leave because she was not on the agenda to speak.
Whatley claimed she was then pushed out of the building by Bolton.
Bolton was the president of the Board of Supervisors at the time, but his term as president ended in October.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.