1,648 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported Monday in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 181,000.
MSDH reported 1,648 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths on Monday, bringing the state totals to 181,095 cases and 4,204 deaths since the outbreak started in the spring.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 20,194 COVID-19 cases and 471 deaths have been reported since the outbreak started:
- Covington: 1,584 cases, 61 deaths
- Forrest: 4,503 cases, 92 deaths
- Greene: 869 cases, 25 deaths
- Jasper: 1,059 cases, 24 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 664 cases, 20 deaths
- Jones: 4,374 cases, 91 deaths
- Lamar: 3,468 cases, 52 deaths
- Marion: 1,472 cases, 54 deaths
- Perry: 746 cases, 27 deaths
- Wayne: 1,455 cases, 25 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 136,600 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 1.6 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.