Miss. electors cast votes for Trump, Pence

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s electors casted their electoral votes for president Monday.
The six electors all voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence for President and Vice President of the United States.
Governor Tate Reeves, wearing a bright red “TRUMP” mask, spoke after the process, thanking the six electors.
“It’s particularly satisfying to me that my dad was represented by the state Republican process to represent us,” he said.
Reeves also touted the presence of the electoral college, saying all Americans should fight against any effort to get rid of the process.
Trump defeated Joe Biden in Mississippi by 16 points; however, it was not enough to sway the national vote, where Biden received 306 electoral votes to become President-elect.
Biden also received over 81 million of the popular vote, while Trump received over 74 million. Either total would have been the highest of all time.
President-Elect Biden is expected to address the nation Monday night as states across the country finalize their electoral votes.
President Trump has yet to officially concede the election, as he continues to challenge results in several states where he erroneously claims there was fraud.
Reeves says there was no fraud in Mississippi, despite his feeling of uncertainty about other states’ election process.
