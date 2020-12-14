Laurel affordable housing rebuild about halfway complete

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction continues on the Triangle Homes affordable housing complex in Laurel just off of Highway 59 on South Maple Street.
Laurel Housing Authority executive director Ailrick Young said it’s a huge project that is now about halfway finished. The homes were demolished a few months ago and are being rebuilt from the ground up.
“This site was actually originally built in 1941, so these units are over 80 years old and have had minimal renovations since then,” Young said.
But that’s changed with the rebuild at the halfway mark.
“It’s part of an $18 million project,” Young said. “Most of the funding is coming in the form of tax credits. But we also received this $750,000 grant that, of course, enhances this program and allows us to redevelop 124 new affordable units.”
The First, A National Banking Association and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas secured the $750,00 grant specifically for updating affordable rental units.
Young said any funding that comes in is helpful in expanding and updating the affordable housing plans to continue to serve the great need in the city of Laurel.
John Harkless, a resident set to move into the brand new buildings, remembers how old the complex really was before construction.
“My great aunt lived there, that’s when they had wood-burning stoves,” Harkless said. “And now to see the progress now, having central air and heat, I’m seeing progress in action right now.”
Residents who were relocated out of the old apartments during construction will have the first opportunity to move back to the brand new, energy-efficient and updated apartments.
Patricia Reed said she and her son are excited to get back home.
“Our first apartment here was over there at Triangle Homes, and we loved it over there,” Reed said. “We know it’s hard for them to hurry up and get the building built because he can’t wait to get back over there because he had made friends over there also.”
The construction is expected to finish in the spring.
The Laurel Housing Authority offers multiple different resources to its residents to encourage self-sufficiency through their ROSS program, including GED support, job opportunities, healthcare coordination and child care services.
The housing authority has a waitlist for properties right now and will begin taking applications again in January.
