FBI provides tips to avoid holiday scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - With many people going online to purchase gifts for their friends and family this holiday season, the FBI field office in Jackson is warning buyers to beware of scammers looking to take advantage.
Thousands of people fall victim to these holiday scams every year.
The FBI provided the following tips to ensure that you do not fall victim as well:
- Always get a tracking number for items purchased online so you can make sure they have been shipped and can follow the delivery process.
- Be wary of sellers who post an auction or advertisement as if they reside in the U.S., then respond to questions by stating they are out of the country on business, family emergency, or similar reasons.
- Avoid sellers who post an auction or advertisement under one name but ask that payment be sent to someone else.
- Consider canceling your purchase if a seller requests funds be wired directly to them via a money transfer company, pre-paid card, or bank-to-bank wire transfer. Money sent in these ways is impossible to recover, with no recourse for the victim.
- Avoid sellers who act as authorized dealers or factory representatives of popular items in countries where there would be no such dealers.
- Verify the legitimacy of a buyer or seller before moving forward with a purchase. If you’re using an online marketplace or auction website, check feedback ratings.
- Avoid buyers who request their purchase be shipped using a certain method to avoid customs or taxes inside another country.
- Be suspect of any credit card purchases where the address of the cardholder does not match the shipping address.
- Always be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.
If you think you have been the victim of a scam, you should contact your bank immediately. You can also report the scam to your local FBI field office or file a complaint at IC3.gov.
