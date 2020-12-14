Ellisville man arrested on drug charge

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Ellisville man Monday afternoon on a drug charge.
Elton Jermaine Cooley, 40, was wanted by the department for sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.
JCSD Narcotics agents arrested Cooley in Ellisville on Monday.
“You can run, but you can’t hide. We are very patient and very diligent when it comes to seeking out those selling illegal narcotics in Jones County,” JCSD Narcotics Sgt. Jake Driskell said in a news release.
Cooley was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
“We are very proactive in our efforts to seek out those who are causing harm in our communities by selling drugs,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our narcotics agents are working hard to build drug sales cases each and every day. If you are a drug dealer peddling this junk in Jones County, just know that we are coming for you.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.