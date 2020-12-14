Broadband company installing access across rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi-based TEC is installing broadband in rural Mississippi.
The broadband provider was recently awarded more than $41 million to build broadband access in rural areas of Mississippi.
This includes Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Lawrence, Lincoln, Newton, Rankin, Scott, Simpson and Smith counties.
“People need to be connected; we are determined to make that happen in our state’s rural areas. We are committed to improving daily connections and activities as we invest in our fiber network,” TEC Vice President Joey Garner said.
The company plans to build 2,100 miles of fiber over the next six years. Construction is set to begin in 2021.
