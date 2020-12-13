Shower chances arrive as skies get cloudy overnight

Expect cloudy skies overnight with a chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm.
It will become windy as well with Northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. It will also be turning colder with lows in the mid-40s.
On Monday expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Monday night will be cold with lows in the mid-30s.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Showers will become likely with a 60 percent chance for rain and lows in the mid-40s.
On Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the lower 30s by Thursday morning.
Sunny to mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30 by Friday morning.
Look for mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s by Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs are expected to be in the lower 60s.
