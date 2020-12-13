Jones Co. emergency officials respond to incidents Saturday, Sunday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer fire departments in Jones County responded to a vehicle accident Saturday afternoon and a house fire Sunday morning.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokesperson Dana Bumgardner, fire departments responded to the vehicle accident around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on State Route 590 and Crosby Road.
The accident happened when the driver of a Kia Soul attempted to pass a Ford F-150 who was turning off State Route 590.
The driver of the F-150 and three people who were in the Kia were minorly injured. The F-150 took some moderate damage, while the Kia took major damage.
Southwest Jones and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the accident, along with Mississippi Highway Patrol and Emserv Ambulance Service.
All the individuals involved in the accident turned down medical treatment and transport to the emergency department. Traffic was slowed on State Route 590 for about an hour while responders cleared the scene.
Following the accident, Glade, M&M and Powers volunteer fire departments responded to a house fire on Lower Myrick Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
When the first responding firefighters arrived, they found a wood frame single-family home taken over by the fire, with the roof of the house collapsing before the firefighters arrived.
The firefighters began to put the fire out.
It is unknown if anyone lived in the house at the time of the fire.
Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the fire and no injuries were reported.
