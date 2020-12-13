Hattiesburg Jaycees host “Stuff the Sleigh” event for senior citizens

“We brought our Santa sleigh down and we are working to stuff the sleigh,” said Bethanie Miller, Hattiesburg Jaycees Chapter President. “We have a free Little Food Bank at our building on Hutchenson Avenue, and so we are asking for donations to help stock the free Little Food Bank year-round, as well as taking some donations for our local senior citizens to help make their holiday season a little more filled with cheer though we have to be separate from them this year.”