Hattiesburg Jaycees host “Stuff the Sleigh” event for senior citizens

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Jaycees is hosting its “Stuff the Sleigh” drive Sunday.
The organization partnered with Fairley’s Wings and More and is asking for supplies to fill their Little Food Bank.
“We brought our Santa sleigh down and we are working to stuff the sleigh,” said Bethanie Miller, Hattiesburg Jaycees Chapter President. “We have a free Little Food Bank at our building on Hutchenson Avenue, and so we are asking for donations to help stock the free Little Food Bank year-round, as well as taking some donations for our local senior citizens to help make their holiday season a little more filled with cheer though we have to be separate from them this year.”
The donation drive started at 11 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at Fairley’s Wings and More.
Here’s a list of the donation wish list items:
- New or used books
- Toiletry items
- Throw Blankets
- Comfy Socks or Slippers
- Non Perishable food items like canned goods, pasta, snack bars, etc.
If you are unable to make it to the event, you can donate through Hattiesburg Jaycees PayPal at hattiesburgjaycees@gmail.com or Cash App at $HattiesburgJaycees.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.