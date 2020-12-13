Boil water notice lifted for City of Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has announced that the city-wide boil water notice has been lifted.
After two consecutive days of 60 follow-up samples, the results showed no evidence of bacteria, including E. coli contamination, in each day of samples.
“We are grateful to our water customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the regulatory testing set forth by the Mississippi State Department of Health,” said Alan Howe, director of Water and Sewer. “Two consecutive days of clear testing confirms that issues with the original affected sample were isolated to that specific sample site.”
The advisory had been in effect since Friday, Dec. 11, after MSDH gave the city a notice about one of 50 samples during its monthly screening tested positive for E. coli.
Even though the system tested free and clear of contamination, MSDH recommends the following for using water after the notice is lifted:
- Flush faucets for 10 minutes to let system water throughout house plumbing.
- Throw away any drinks, ice, food, etc., made during the boil water notice.
- Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace, if needed.
- Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have taken place.
- Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.
Any customer using water for the first time in several days should run taps for a period of time before using it for cooking or drinking as it will help remove still water from plumbing systems and bring fresh water from water mains.
