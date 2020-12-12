USM’s new football coach reveals 1st staff assistants

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WDAM) – New University of Southern Miss football coach Will Hall has turned to the familiar as he begins to build his coaching staff.
Hal announced Saturday his first two selections, naming Cody Kennedy as offensive line coach/running game coordinator and Jordy Joseph as running backs coach.
Both were with on staff with Hall the past two seasons at Tulane University.
Kennedy’s offensive line anchored an improved Tulane offense over the past two seasons.
The Green Wave, which scored 30 or more points in seven straight games at one point this season, currently stands No. 18 nationally in rushing offense at 218.9 yards per game and No. 22 in scoring offense at 27.2 points per game.
The Green Wave finished the 2019 season ranked 11th in the nation in rushing offense at 243.2 yards and set a program record for rushing with 3,162 yards. The 33 rushing touchdowns in 2019 were the second-most in school hostory as were nthe 166 first downs
Kennedy coached Corey Dublin, who earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors from Phil Steele Magazine.
In Kennedy;s first signing class for the Green Wave, he signed six, three-star offensive lineman. Prior to that signing, Tulane did not possess one offensive lineman rated three stars or higher.
Kennedy spent the 2018 season as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Georgia, and spent the two years prior at West Georgia University as offensive line coach, including 2016 in Hall’s final season as the Wolves’ coach.
While at West Georgia in 2017, he had two linemen earn All-America recognition in center Harley Vaughn and tackle Austin Kasi.
In 2015, Kennedy coached the offensive line at the University of North Carolina-Pembroke. He’d spent two years as a graduate assistant at West Georgia, coming in with Hall that season. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at West Alabama College for 2012-13.
Kennedy graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 2012 and earned a master’s degree from West Alabama in 2014.
Joseph recently wrapped up his fifth season on the Tulane staff and his ninth year as a member of the football program before joining the Golden Eagles.
Joseph was serving his third year as an offensive analyst, assisting Hall with the team’s offensive game plan and with the team’s practice installation.
He helped Tulane post one of the most successful offensive seasons in program history during 2019. The Green Wave finished the season ranked 22nd in total offense (449.3) and 30th in scoring offense (33.1). Joseph helped Tulane rush for over 200 yards in nine games in 2019 and over 300 times four times.
The Tulane offense set the program record in rushing yards at 3,162 yards in 2019. The offense ranked second in program history in rushing yards per game (243.2), rushing touchdowns (33) and rushing first downs (166). In 2018, Joseph played a key role in helping the Green Wave offensive unit surpass 400 yards of total offense in eight of their 13 games, including a season-high 535-yard effort against ECU.
Through Joseph’s assistance, Tulane’s rushing attack once again proved to be one of the nation’s best as the Green Wave averaged 218.2 yards per game, which ranked 23rd nationally and fifth in the AAC.
In 2017, Joseph played a major role in the team’s 2018 recruiting class, as he helped Tulane secure one of the top classes in the AAC..
Tulane’s 2018 signing class featured three four-star recruits and 18 three-star prospects. The class also featured individuals from eight different states, including eight from the state of Louisiana.
Previously, Joseph was a quarterback for Tulane from 2011-15.
A two-year letterman, Joseph completed 47 of 92 passes (51.1 pct.) for 620 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions in 11 career games with two starts. He served as a backup during the final portion of his senior season before being thrust into duty in starts against the University of Memphis and University of Tulsa.
A native of New Iberia, La., Joseph was a four-year letterman at New Iberia High School, where he helped the Yellow Jackets to a 25-10 record and three trips to the state playoffs.
Joseph earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the Tulane’s A.B. Freeman School of Business while also earning his Masters of Management as well in 2016. He also recently earned a master’s in Liberal Arts from Tulane.
