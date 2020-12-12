Prentiss church hosts first Christmas toy giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The congregation of one Prentiss church reached out to their community Saturday to spread holiday cheer.
The folks at South Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church hosted a first-ever Christmas toy giveaway.
Children who attended got gifts, along with snacks and fruit. They also had photos taken.
Many senior citizens also received special presents.
Jefferson Davis County Emergency Management and other agencies were also there to provide free face masks and hand sanitizer.
“We love and that’s what it’s all about, it’s not about us, we’ve always said that, it’s not about us,” said Mary West, a church member and one of the organizers of the toy giveaway. “It’s about love and I look at it like this, we’re put here to be a blessing to someone.”
“In all the things we’ve been through this year, we’re grateful, we’re looking forward to next year and hopeful for next year, we know that with God, all things are possible,” said Robert Collins, pastor of South Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
West hopes to make the event a new holiday tradition at the church.
