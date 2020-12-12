Pine Belt’s best represent the state at MS/AL All-Star game

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The high school football season would not be complete without the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game.
The 34th annual showcase for neighboring states kicks off Saturday at noon at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. The Mississippi squad holds a three-game win streak in the series, including its first victory at the Cramton Bowl in 2018.
“It’s a blessing to be selected,” said Laurel senior wide receiver Kanarius Johnson. “It’s a major opportunity to play. I’ve never been to anything big like this. It’s a big opportunity for me to show my talent and stuff.”
Johnson is one of eleven Pine Belt players to be selected among Mississippi’s best. A list which includes:
- Kanarius Johnson (WR) – Laurel
- Ty Keyes (QB) – Taylorsville
- Jeffery Pittman (RB) – Taylorsville
- Jeremiah Robinson (WR) – Petal
- Caleb Taylor (OL) – Petal
- Xavier Franks (WR) – Magee
- Chandler Pittman (QB/ATH) – Magee
- Reid Gavin (OL) – South Jones
- Mykal McLeod (OL) – Greene County
- Harold Rhodes III (TE/LS) – Jefferson Davis
- Cole Daniels (DL) – Sumrall
Many players not only see Saturday’s game as a measuring stick with the state of Alabama but also as a final audition for college scouts.
“I’m really excited,” said Sumrall senior defensive lineman Cole Daniels. “I’m very blessed to be inside that game, a lot of people don’t get a chance.”
“It’s pretty cool ‘cause I know they’re giving out their best players versus our best players,” said Petal senior wide receiver Jeremiah Robinson. “Around here in the South is usually the best players in the nation. I know it’s going to be a good game, great competition.”
“I was kind of shocked at first whenever I found out,” said Petal senior offensive lineman Caleb Taylor. “It’s just a true blessing from God, really. I’m just ready to put in some work. I’m ready to show them Alabama boys what we’re really about.”
Alabama holds a 22-11 advantage in the series which began in 1988. Richton’s Stephen Rice and South Jones’ Todd Breland join the Mississippi staff as assistant coaches.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.