Patchy fog to come overnight Saturday

Overnight look for patchy fog to develop with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.
We will have a chance for showers and thunderstorms before late afternoon then showers and a possible thunderstorm will be likely through Sunday evening. The chance for rain is 60 percent. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
By Sunday night a cold front will sweep through the Pine Belt bringing an end to the rain and much cooler weather with lows in the lower to mid-40s. The winds will be strong as well with gusts between 20-25 mph.
Much colder weather will move on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s and lows in the lower to mid-30s.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday night yet another cold front will bring a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday night with lows in the lower 40s.
Partly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s and lows around 30.
Thursday looks sunny and chilly with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 20s to around 30 by Friday morning.
Sunny weather is forecast Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
By Saturday another chance for showers will be in the forecast with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
