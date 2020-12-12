Forrest Co. Emergency Management gives out free face masks, hand sanitizer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You have one more day to pick up a free face mask and some hand sanitizer from Forrest County Emergency Management.
Emergency management staff hosted a drive-thru event to give out masks and sanitizer Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at their office at 4080 U.S. Highway 11.
They’ll do so again Sunday at the same location from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“Most of this is furnished by the Mississippi Department of Health, along with MEMA (Mississippi Emergency Management Agency), so we’re just pushing out what they’ve sent down and trying to give it out to the community,” said Glen Moore, director of Forrest County Emergency Management.
Senior citizens and those who are shut in and get the items delivered to them.
To arrange that, call (601) 544-5911.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.