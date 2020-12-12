First set of Hattiesburg water samples test negative for bacteria

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The first set of follow-up samples following Hattiesburg’s boil water notice have tested negative for any bacteria, including E. coli.
60 samples were taken throughout the city Saturday, including from the original affected site in the 1900 block of Hardy Street, downstream and upstream.
“We are pleased with these results, and we anticipate results from the second set of samples to come in from the testing facility on Sunday evening,” said Alan Howe, director for Water and Sewer. “If the second set of 60 samples also tests negative for E. coli, then the local testing facility, in consultation with the state health department, will be able to lift the boil water notice.”
Residents and businesses are recommended to continue to boil water before use until the notice is lifted.
Because of requirements from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Hattiesburg must have free and clear reports of 60 samples for two consecutive days before the notice is lifted.
City officials hope to give a final update for the community Sunday evening.
The city of Hattiesburg issued a boil water notice Friday for residents who receive their water from the city after an E. coli contamination was confirmed in a sample of the city’s water
The Mississippi State Department of Health recommends the following checklist to ensure safe water use:
DO NOT
- Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
- Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
- Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
- Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
DO
- Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
- Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
- Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
- Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
- Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
AND REMEMBER:
- Properly chlorinated water in swimming pools is safe.
- Fish in aquariums are not affected.
- Bringing water to a rolling boil for one minute will inactivate all major types of harmful bacteria.
