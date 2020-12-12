First night of 44th Victorian Candlelit Christmas Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 44th Victorian Candlelit Christmas began Saturday evening at 5 p.m.
Several families made their way out by car and foot to see the candles throughout downtown Hattiesburg and Hattiesburg’s Historic District.
One Walnut Street resident describes his experience with the event.
“It’s so much fun to sit on the porch and get ‘Merry Christmas’ greetings and run into people that you know and folks that you don’t know. It’s just a blast,” said Mike Madaris. “It’s one of our favorite things probably driving through on a Candlelit Christmas four years ago that probably one of the big reasons that we started looking for a house downtown and here we are.”
Hattiesburg’s Downtown Association asks that if you are in a group, please wear a mask to control the spread of the coronavirus.
The event will be held tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well, in case you missed Saturday night.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.