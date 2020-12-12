‘Crossroads’ exhibit closes after six weeks in Mount Olive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An exhibit in Mount Olive focusing on life in small-town USA has closed to the public, after being on display for six weeks.
Saturday was the last day to see the traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”
It had been on exhibition at the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department since Oct. 30.
It was sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution.
Hundreds of people, including members of the Wade family from Collins, visited the exhibit.
“What a treat and what a treasure to have it here for us to run up and take advantage of so, I think it’s great for the county,” said June Wade.
The exhibit will be in storage for a few weeks, before moving on to the town of Scooba.
The city of Columbia will also host the exhibit in the spring of 2021.
