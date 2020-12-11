Woman wanted for felony child abuse in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman wanted on a charge of felony child abuse.
The suspect deputies are looking for is 29-year-old Ashley Ann Pace.
According to the sheriff’s office, a report from Child Protective Services said a drug test showed Pace tested positive for methamphetamine while she was pregnant. A warrant was then issue for her arrest.
Anyone with information on Pace’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
