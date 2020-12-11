Wayne County death being investigated as murder

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the death of a Waynesboro man is now being investigated as a murder.
Robert Slater, 56, died from gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.
Slater’s body was discovered early Sunday morning in a ditch at the intersection of Spring Street and Hudson Drive and has since been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 601-735-3801 or 601-735-2323.
