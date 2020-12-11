Visitation being held for long-time Hattiesburg educator

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services for a long-time Hattiesburg educator have been announced.
Eleanor Harris, a former business teacher at Rowan High School and Hattiesburg High School, passed away on Monday, Dec. 7.
Harris attended Alcorn State University and later accepted a teaching position, achieving a childhood goal of hers.
While teaching, Harris continued her education and gained her master’s degree from Northwestern University and principal’s certification from William Carey University.
She would retire from education after 48 years of service.
Harris was a former recipient of WDAM’s “Pride of the Pine Belt” award.
Visitation will be held at 1100 John St., at Antioch Baptist Church, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11. Social distancing and masks are required.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.
