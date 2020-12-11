United Way, Rotary Club sponsors Children’s Coat Drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United Way of Southern Mississippi and the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg will be sponsoring this year’s Children’s Coat Drive.
The coat drive started on Dec. 1 and will end on Dec. 15.
New and gently used coats and jackets will be accepted in all sizes, from infant to teen.
Coats and be taken to either of the two drop-off locations provided below:
- Holiday Inn - North: 6553 U.S. Highway 49, Hattiesburg, Ms 39401
- Family YMCA of Southern Mississippi: 3719 Veterans Memorial Dr, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Coats are preferred to be on hangers and washed before they are dropped off.
