Thrift store for Humane Society moves to new location

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A thrift store that benefits the Hub City Humane Society has moved to a new location.
Treasure Tails Thrift Store is now open at 5031 Old Highway 11 in the old Four Seasons Market location. It was formally located a short distance away, behind the Oak Grove Post Office.
Staff members say this new location is much larger than the old site and will improve visibility for the store.
It sells clothing, shoes, books and many types of gift items. It’s been open for seven years.
