5th ‘Dolls for Daughters’ to be held Saturday

The fifth annual “Dolls for Daughters” is taking place at the R3SM Volunteer House on Buschman Street.
Free dolls and teddy bears will be given away to the first 100 girls, 11 and under, who attend with their families.
“We are going to give away some educational components, we’re going to have a packet that’s going to have some tips on how to deal with COVID-19, the pandemic, so families will get that,” said Jessica Taylor, founder and CEO of I.M.A.G.E. for TEENS, Inc. “We’ll also have adoptions, where youth that come in will be able to adopt their furry friends or pals, or whatever you want to call it and then, we’ll be giving away refreshments and candy and we have a photo booth.”
Social distancing and face masks will be required for the event.
It’s being held from 2-4 p.m.
