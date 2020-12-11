SafARI TAILS set to host Christmas even next weekend

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lamar County attraction is offering a unique Christmas experience.
SafARI TAILS teaches about animals in live shows. Next weekend, visitors will be able to enjoy beautiful Christmas lights and music, exotic animal encounters, pictures with the Grinch and Santa Claus along with many other fun activities.
The safari sloth will not be a part of the event, but its newest addition, a baby spider monkey named Abu, will be.
“It’s been hard, hard times for everyone,” said owner Arianna LeVine. “I think it’s more important, now more than ever, to get together and be in the Christmas spirit and enjoy some animals. I’ve always felt like animals are therapy. So, people can come and get to get that with a bunch of different types of animals and learn. We’re going to have some of our misunderstood animals out here as well, which is what we’re all about.”
Tickets are $20 and all-inclusive with no hidden fees or extra expenses. Children 2 and under get free entrance.
The event will take Dec. 18, 19, 21 and 22 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Tickets for Friday, Dec. 18 are sold out.
Tickets are sold at intervals to ensure that not everyone shows up at the same time. There is no time limit on how long you can stay.
If you’d like to purchase a ticket, you can do so on the safari’s Facebook page or by clicking here.
