Rainforest Carwash donates toys to Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas is going to be a lot brighter for some kids in the Pine Belt thanks to the annual Rainforest Carwash Toy Drive.
The event helped to collect more than 400 toys for children in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which provides Christmas gifts to kids who otherwise might not receive any.
All area Rainforest Carwash locations participated and offered a free deluxe car wash to customers who donated a new, unwrapped gift worth at least $10.
Adrienne Riley, manager of the Rainforest Carwash located on Hardy Street in Hattiesburg, said it was a team effort.
“It was great to be able to give to the community,” Riley said. “It was great for the community to be involved in this giving part. Things have been rough this year and it’s really been rough on the children, so it was a great feeling to have everybody get involved with the community and be able to do this.”
Many families have been affected economically by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, leaving them to struggle during the holiday season.
Captain Brian Hicks of the Hattiesburg Salvation Army said the donation couldn’t come at a better time.
“When we got the phone call, it was just great news to our ears, again, because the need was so great this year,” Hicks said. “So these toys just came at the perfect time for us to be able to supplement for angels that didn’t get much. We actually ran out of toys yesterday and then we come here today to pick these up, and again, just smiles, a tear in my eye, it’s just been a great morning overall.”
Rainforest Carwash owner Mike Gornak added a little extra stocking stuffer in the form of a $10,000 check which he donated to the charitable organization.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.